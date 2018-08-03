Foot and mouth disease at top of agenda for Somerset region

LISTEN: Learn more about foot and mouth disease at an upcoming seminar in Toogoolawah.

Madeline Grace

SOMERSET residents are invited to attend a free foot and mouth disease workshop at Toogoolawah to learn more about the highly contagious disease.

Somerset Regional Council, in conjunction with the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, are holding a workshop on August 9 from 6pm to 8pm at Toogoolawah Showgrounds.

DAF's Jonathan Lee will talk about the impacts that could impact the community if an outbreak was to occur.

"I think there is a lot of misunderstanding about foot and mouth disease and a lack of understanding of the seriousness of the disease,” Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

"(The) council has partnered with DAF because we want everyone in Somerset to have a better understanding of what it is and realise that the social and economic consequences would be severe and ongoing if we ever were to have an outbreak.”

FMD is a disease that affects cloven-hoofed animals, including livestock such as pigs, sheep, cattle, goats, deer and alpacas.

A recent study estimates that a large multi-state FMD incident could cost Australia more than $50 billion in revenue losses over 10 years.

"An outbreak would impact beef, pork, wool, sheep and our diary industries as well as the agricultural service sector and agribusinesses with impacts to be felt over many years,” Cr Lehmann said.