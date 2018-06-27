Food festival being considered

ON THE PLATE: The Lockyer Valley Regional Council is considering a food festival as part of its new tourism destination plan.

ON THE PLATE: The Lockyer Valley Regional Council is considering a food festival as part of its new tourism destination plan. Valerie Horton

PRODUCERS in the Lockyer Valley might not have to journey out of the region to showcase their products for much longer, with a food festival on the cards.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council is working on a tourism destination plan and a spokesperson confirmed a food festival was being considered, but significant community support would be needed.

"The possibility of a Lockyer Valley Food Festival was raised through the consultation period and is being considered by (the) council as part of the new tourism strategy for the region,” the spokesperson said.

Manager of Dunlop Apiaries at Laidley, Phil Dunlop, said the proposal would have support from producers in the region.

"I think there'd be the support - even just with the smaller type producers,” Mr Dunlop said.

"I should imagine there'd be quite a scope in the Lockyer here for it.”

He added the region's location was perfect for a food festival.

"It's the food bowl of south-east Queensland - where else would be a better place to have one?” he said.

"People in the cities, they look for these sort of things out in the county to go to.”