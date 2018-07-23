Follow the old adage 'less is more'

You will enjoy the look and feel of your home with less stuff to clutter the spaces.

You will enjoy the look and feel of your home with less stuff to clutter the spaces. ExperienceInteriors

I believe one of the greatest challenges contemporary homemakers face is that most of us simply have too much stuff.

When your home is overflowing with unused and poor quality items, it detracts from the ambience and the ability to see what you do love and use.

Older generations simply bought less, though often the quality was superior to what we have today.

So where to start?

For most of us a full de-clutter is an overwhelming prospect. My advice is to set a day and time to get started and enlist some help to ensure you stick to your de-cluttering timetable.

Alternatively, there are professionals in most regions who specialise in downsizing and de-cluttering homes.

Room-by-room is a standard approach to get started, with most professionals suggesting the bedroom and wardrobe as the best space to start.

While most of us have heard the directive to purge everything you haven't worn in the past year, this can be a frightening thought for those of us who attach sentimentality to our clothes.

A less intimidating approach - and this applies to all household items - is to create categories of must keep, maybe keep and definitely purge.

I guarantee you will enjoy the look and feel of your home with less stuff and more space for the things you really love.