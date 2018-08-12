Menu
Login
Jack Ziebell of the Kangaroos celebrates kicking a goal.
Jack Ziebell of the Kangaroos celebrates kicking a goal.
AFL

Finals fate in Kangaroos’ hands

12th Aug 2018 12:06 PM

SOME big upsets have left the door wide open for North Melbourne to jump into the top eight.

The Kangaroos can leapfrog Geelong with a win against the Bulldogs on Sunday and only need a small percentage boost to overtake Port Adelaide.

If the Swans lose to Melbourne, a victory will have North sitting eighth after Sunday's action and with two very winnable games to come a surprise finals appearance will be theirs to lose.

But first they have to overcome the Bulldogs, who bounced back to form with a big win against St Kilda last week.

Sunday's second game also has huge top-eight ramifications as Melbourne hosts Sydney at the MCG.

And Fremantle will host Carlton in Perth to round out Round 21.

afl north melbourne kangaroos western bulldogs

Top Stories

    Lockyer's colours set to shine next weekend

    Lockyer's colours set to shine next weekend

    News There'll be plenty on offer from live music to fresh food - even medieval knights killing each other.

    Burning permits cancelled until further notice

    Burning permits cancelled until further notice

    News Dangerous conditions have multiple crews on standby

    Get your entries in for annual garden competition

    Get your entries in for annual garden competition

    News Don't let the dry weather hold you back

    Nominations open for Lockyer business excellence

    Nominations open for Lockyer business excellence

    News Nominate your business, apprentices and supervisors for awards

    Local Partners