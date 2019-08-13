Menu
Login
Legal representatives for Israel Folau, Stuart Wood (centre) and George Faros arrive at the Federal court in Melbourne on Tuesday. Picture: David Crosling/AAP
Legal representatives for Israel Folau, Stuart Wood (centre) and George Faros arrive at the Federal court in Melbourne on Tuesday. Picture: David Crosling/AAP
Rugby Union

Folau reactivates social media accounts

by AAP
13th Aug 2019 10:37 AM | Updated: 10:39 AM

ISRAEL Folau has reactivated his Twitter and Instagram accounts after shutting them down a day before his $10 million unfair dismissal fight reaches court.

The committed Christian and former Wallabies player says he was dismissed on religious grounds over an April Instagram post paraphrasing Bible passages saying "drunks, homosexuals, adulterers, liars, fornicators, thieves, atheists and idolators" were destined for hell.

He wants his contracts with Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs reinstated and is asking for $10 million in damages.

Federal Court chief judge Will Alstergren will hold a directions hearing in Melbourne on Tuesday.

Lawyers for Folau, Rugby Australia and the NSW Waratahs are expected to attend in person, or by video link from Sydney.

More than 20,000 people have donated about $2.2 million to an Australian Christian Lobby fund set up to contribute to Folau's legal fight, replacing a GoFundMe fundraiser that was shut down for breaching the platform's service guidelines.

More Stories

israel folau nsw waratahs rugby australia wallabies
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Special needs rider claims prestigious Ekka champion win

    Special needs rider claims prestigious Ekka champion win

    Horses A series of events has enabled horse riders with disabilities to compete at the Ekka

    Church rallies troupes for drought mission

    Church rallies troupes for drought mission

    News Boxes of vegetable distributed to families across the Valley

    'Sale Trail' only two months away

    'Sale Trail' only two months away

    News Registrations are open for the 2019 Garage Sale Trail

    Community colours shine through as festival returns

    Community colours shine through as festival returns

    News This year, organisers are planning to go even bigger