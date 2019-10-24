Focus on quality pays dividends for Coominya farm

IT'S a question of quality, not quantity, according to Brisbane Valley Protein director Duncan Brown following the company's recent show success.

The Coominya-based backgrounding operation scored two wins at the 26th Moreton Beef Show and Sale, including champion pen of feeder cattle.

The pen of three 15-month-old simmentals averaged 480kg.

GATTON STAR NEWS : SUBSCRIBER EXCLUSIVES

>> Strange explanation behind phantom Warrego Highway sign

>> Plainland's new cafe isn't where you'd expect it

>> FULL LIST: Community groups receive council funding

Mr Brown said the results were a credit to the operation's livestock manager Laurie Beard, who prepared the cattle.

"They were good cattle and a good result," Mr Brown said.

"This is the sort of result you hope to get."

He said the wins were a vindication of the BVP's approach in the tough conditions.

"Our mentality, and part of Laurie's rationale for entering the steers, was if we're going to do less, let's do them better," he said.

"It's a focus on quality not quantity in a season like this."

Director Duncan Brown credited livestock manager Laurie Beard (left) for driving the operation’s focus on quality in a tough season.

The operation focuses on producing quality feeder steers for local feedlots, with the pastured cattle being supplemented with silage.

Mr Brown said the operation bought cattle from the local area to background, and said the results reflected well on the area's cattle breeders.

"It's a testament to the quality of the cattle in the Brisbane Valley area," he said.

"There's some great cattle and even in seasons like this you find it's not the time to cut back on genetic quality, it's probably the time to boost it, because the one thing that can often guarantee you a premium is your cattle have got to stand out in a season like this."

He said the drought was having a big impact across the region, but many operations would come out of the season better for it.

"It's an extremely tough season, but these producers are extremely resilient too - and it's seasons like this that make you examine every part of your operation," he said.

"There's things you can do differently and there's things we can do better, and hopefully you emerge from a season like this stronger than before."