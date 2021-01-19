Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

FNQ man charged with attempting to kill partner

by Grace Mason
19th Jan 2021 11:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A MAN is due to appear in court on Tuesday morning over the attempted murder of a woman in Aurukun.

Police were called to a residence in the Cape York community about 9pm on Monday night following reports of a domestic violence disturbance.

A police spokesman said officers arrived to find a man allegedly attacking a woman known to him and deployed a taser before he was taken into custody.

Aurukun police station and courthouse. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE
Aurukun police station and courthouse. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE


The 51-year-old woman was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The 37-year-old man has since been charged with attempted murder offence and assault occasioning bodily harm while armed with an offensive instrument.

He has been refused police bail and is due to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court.

Originally published as FNQ man charged with attempting to kill partner

More Stories

court crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Premium Content How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

        Smarter Shopping We know you want the best of local news and we’re delivering, but did you know you can get even more – for free?

        HAIL POSSIBLE: Severe storms predicted for Lockyer

        Premium Content HAIL POSSIBLE: Severe storms predicted for Lockyer

        Weather The BoM has predicted severe storms for the Lockyer Valley region.

        Four hospitalised after multi-car crash near Wivenhoe Dam

        Premium Content Four hospitalised after multi-car crash near Wivenhoe Dam

        Breaking Paramedics assessed a total of six patients at the scene.

        Best of Gatton and Lockyer: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Best of Gatton and Lockyer: Nominate the Best Cafe now

        Lifestyle Who makes the best coffee or breakfast in Gatton, Lockyer and Brisbane Valley?...