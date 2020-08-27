COVID recovery has been put centre stage as Gold Coast election candidates faced off against one another for the first time on Thursday morning.

A total of 23 candidates, including almost every seated Gold Coast MP, attended a Meet The Candidates breakfast hosted by the Central Chamber of Commerce.

Despite a diverse array of candidates - including several surprise new runners - the issue of Glitter Strip policing and the city's climb back from the coronavirus crisis remained hot topics.

Candidates for the seat of Currumbin at The Central Chamber of Commerce's Meet The Candidates Breakfast.

Asked to speak on behalf of the Queensland LNP, Mudgeeraba MP Ros Bates accused the Labor Party of having no plan for economic stimulus.

"Labor and the government of Queensland is flying blind in our biggest economic crisis," she said.

"Make no mistake, Queensland was in trouble well before COVID-19.

"The only plan that Annastacia Palaszczuk currently has is to keep the borders closed until Christmas."

However asked to clarify the LNP position on the border, Ms Bates said they would "always work on the health advice".

Labor MP Meaghan Scanlon hit back at Ms Bates' accusation, listing a number of ALP projects she said had helped during a "difficult time".

"1100 Gold Coast businesses have received $250,000 totalling $14 million, (and that's) just on the Gold Coast alone," she said.

"We've also provided businesses on the Gold Coast with grants of up to $10,000.

"We provide $500 electricity rebates to businesses just so they can keep the lights on.

"We have the runs on the board and at the end of the day this election will be about who you trust, who has delivered for this city and who hasn't."

Other candidates stepped away from COVID fears in favour of other issues, with Mermaid Beach MP Ray Stevens saying: "This election is not just about coronavirus."

Originally published as 'Flying blind': Stinging attack on Premier over economy