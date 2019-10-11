Menu
A passenger is tended to by a flight attendant after a drunk flyer vomited in her hair. Picture: Cassidy Smith
Travel

Flyer ‘deserves free flights’ after vomit hell

by Alexandra Deabler
11th Oct 2019 12:01 PM

COULDN'T he have reached for an airsickness bag?

A woman on a Spirit Airlines flight from Chicago to Baltimore got more than she bargained for on Tuesday when a reportedly drunk passenger vomited in her hair.

According to a Twitter thread relaying the incident by fellow passenger Cassidy Smith, the man vomited into the woman's hair soon after boarding, Fox News reported.

 

 

The woman and man reportedly have no relationship with each other.

In footage shot by Ms Smith, flight attendants tend to the female passenger. Ms Smith added the woman was forced to wash her hair in a bathroom sink.

 

Fortunately, the "drunk" passenger was escorted off the plane. Unfortunately, so was the entire flight - as every passenger was forced to deplane to allow the aircraft to be cleaned.

Eventually, passengers were able to board once again for their Baltimore flight.

But wait - there's more.

 

 

Before the flight was able to take off after the initial delay, a drunk man and woman - reportedly with no association to the first drunk male passenger - had accidentally locked themselves in the back backroom and allegedly flooded the back of the plane.

 

 

Ms Smith recorded the pair being taken off the flight.

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission

