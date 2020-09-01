‘Fly high brother’: Tributes for rider killed in crash

A MAN killed in a motorcycle crash near Bundaberg on Sunday has been remembered as a loving father and fiance.

Adrian Sato, 32, from Bundaberg North, died after his motorbike crashed into a car head-on at Woodgate.

The driver and passenger in the car were not physically injured, but Mr Sato died at the scene.

Dozens of people have shared their memories of Mr Sato, who has been called the most "loyal and respected" person many had ever met.

Adrian Sato, 32, was killed in a crash on August 30.

"Fly high my brother, you were the most loyal and respected person I'd ever met," one friend said.

"You always looked out for me like a little brother.

"You were the type of person to give you either the shirt off his back or the last $2 in your wallet. Gonna miss you brother R.I.P."

Mr Sato leaves behind fiancee Tayla and their children.

A GoFundMe Page has been started to raise funds for the family. It has so far raised almost $4000.

"He would give you the shirt off his back. The last dollar in his wallet and was willing to give anyone a helping hand. Adrian was a father, son, brother and fiance to Tayla," the fundraising page reads.

"No one could prepare for what has happened. But we can try to help his family prepare for the future.

"I am putting together this fundraiser for those who are willing to give a little back to the man that would have given all," the fundraiser's creator wrote.

