Flower business blooms after tragedy

BLOOMIN' GOOD: Hahns Spierling of Lockyer Cut Flowers, which grows between 60-000 and 70,000 rose stems for Valentine's Day every year. Lachlan McIvor

IN JUST 10 minutes, the flower growing business Stephen Spierling and his wife Lisa had committed nearly 18 years of their life to was completely wiped out.

But from the devastation of the 2011 Grantham floods, the family have re-established a self-sufficient operation in one of the region's hidden treasures.

Lockyer Cut Flowers, now based high up in the hills of West Haldon, 30 minutes south of Gatton, grow one third of a hectare of red roses against the backdrop of some of the best views in the valley.

They also produce 1.6 hectares of other flowers such as statice, ranunculus and poppies on leased land at the bottom of the hill, and run about 180 head of cattle on the side.

Their move from Grantham seven years ago was not an easy one but it has allowed them to grow what Mr Spierling believes is a superior product and become a more profitable operation, even by growing less than they did before.

"Just using the natural environment we can grow a better quality flower and at a lower cost of production,” Stephen said.

"Where we're standing now is only about 10 metres lower than the top of the Toowoomba Range. We're pretty much frost free, you can knock three degrees off the temperature in the summer and we're actually warmer in the winter than it is down the bottom.”

He recently rang fellow rose grower Derek Scholte one chilly winter morning to check how he was going down in Grantham.

While his former employee was shivering in -1 degree weather, up the hill Mr Spierling was sitting at 9 degrees.

The business is driven by solar and wind power, and their water comes from a dam on another farm 3kms away, with irrigation made available by a solar pump.

"Grantham was a lot more high tech with hydroponics, it had climate control through all the greenhouses. It had fogging, heating, shade screens and thermal screens,” Stephen said.

"Because we've got a more suitable climate, we've built the greenhouses separately. We just use natural ventilation. We're not worried about trying to produce all year.

"The cost of heating greenhouses because the cost of gas or coal or whatever you use is just prohibitive.

"We've gone back to a simpler form of growing just using our natural climate.”

The very nature of flowers means one day a particular variety is in vogue and the next it's out of fashion.

In days gone everybody wanted small roses but presently bigger is better and staying on top of consumer's wants is crucial.

Valentine's Day remains the central focus each year and the Spierlings ship between 60,000 and 70,000 rose stems for the occasion to local shops in the region along with Brisbane wholesalers.

Stephen Spierling inspects a row of statice. Lachlan McIvor

Throughout the year the other varieties grown down the hill can be seen in mixed bouquets in Woolworths or down south to fill holes in the Sydney and Melbourne markets.

Compared to veggie farmers like his father, Mr Spierling likes the stability that comes with the flower growing industry.

He first got a job at a flower farm in Brisbane as a 19-year-old while studying at university and then stayed on as a manager for another four years after graduating.

Fresher pastures were calling and the now 53-year-old began his own business, which he has carried on for the past three decades.

"Around here (vegetable and fruit growers) can be very profitable one year and be broke the next,” he said.

"Everything that leaves my farm I know what I'm getting before it leaves.

"I like having control of what you can sell your product for.”

The thought of growing flowers might come with a sense of romance for those who don't do it themselves but one thing is guaranteed - it's bloody hard yakka.

"It's harder work than most people believe,” he said.

"Roses we have to pick every day and in summer we have to pick twice a day.

"It's a bit like dairy farming in that way, it doesn't stop.

"It's a seven day a week slog most of the time growing the sort of flowers we do.

"There are other types of flowers that aren't as intensive but for the stuff we grow, it's pretty full on.”

His wife Lisa is a familiar face around Gatton as the former owner of the florist in town and their 19-year-old son Hahns is eager to learn the trade and has become heavily involved in the business.

The biggest issue he will face, as the biggest issue affecting all flower growers, is the flood of imported flowers that arrive in Australia without country of origin labelling.

"I guarantee if you go into Coles or Woolworths, pretty much every rose or chrysanthemum you see in there will be an import and no one knows that,” Stephen said.

"We brand our product, it's in a sleeve so everyone knows our product is Australian grown.

"We thought certain types of flowers would be immune from import, that they'd be too logistically too hard to get in the country. Now they can do it for just about everything.

"The only thing that might save us, are better enforcement of quarantine regulations. It would be a big blessing if they could tighten up on that.”