Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Twenty people will be rescued today after becoming trapped in the Tanami Desert due to flooding. Note; picture is from 2017 during a flooding period in the Tanami Desert
Twenty people will be rescued today after becoming trapped in the Tanami Desert due to flooding. Note; picture is from 2017 during a flooding period in the Tanami Desert
Weather

Flooding traps people in the desert

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
3rd Mar 2020 7:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWENTY people are stranded in the Tanami Desert due to flooding from heavy rains brought on by ex-Cyclone Esther.

The two groups both on the Tanami Hwy spent the night stuck with their car as the rising flood waters trapped cars.

Southern Watch Commander Senior Sergeant Darryl Kerr said there was a group of 16 people and two kids in three cars stranded on the Tanami Hwy at the turn-off to Lajamanu.

He said not far away from that group was another car trapped on the Hwy between two flooded waterways.

Police are heading out to the two locations in a helicopter to assess the situation and evacuate them this morning.

More Stories

Show More
flooding northern territory outback weather

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Plainland dental acquires new machinery for Lockyer patients

        premium_icon Plainland dental acquires new machinery for Lockyer patients

        News A NEW piece of machinery will mean patients won’t have to travel to Brisbane.

        SES volunteer eager to assist community within council role

        premium_icon SES volunteer eager to assist community within council role

        News SOMERSET’S latest candidate wants better communication with ratepayers and to...

        Lockyer jump club steps in to help Clifton show event

        premium_icon Lockyer jump club steps in to help Clifton show event

        News HORSE riders have rallied together to support a fellow show society that lost its...

        Passion for bridging agriculture gap keeps young gun going

        premium_icon Passion for bridging agriculture gap keeps young gun going

        News It’s memories of submitting craft work and baking with her grandma that keep...