Flood waters continue to cause issues in region

Water over the Warrego Highway at the Forest Hill Fernvale Road intersection.

TRAFFIC along the Warrego Highway near Plainland is slow moving, with water across the road near Forest Hill Fernvale road intersection.

Rainfalls of more than 120mm were recorded across the Lockyer and Somerset due to the tropical low caused by ex cyclone Debbie.

Traffic is moving very slowly along the highway and police are in attendance.

For a full list of road closures, visit the QLD traffic website: Queensland Traffic