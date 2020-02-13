FLOOD WATCH: Are you at risk of being cut off?

AFTER months of dwindling away into nothing but cracked ground and stagnant puddles, the rain has breathed new life into the waterways of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset.

This welcome weather has come with a price, with many roads and crossings becoming cut off by floodwaters.

Current warnings

The Department of Transport and Main Road has warnings in place for numerous areas throughout the Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions.

River level data compiled by the Bureau of Meteorology also indicates other roads that may be at risk.

Mount Stanley Rd at Linville is reportedly closed due to flooding.

Drivers using Arababy Creek Rd at Moore are warned to drive carefully, as the road surface may be slippery.

Scrub Creek Rd at Braemore is listed as being closed to all traffic at the Brisbane River crossing, due to water over the road.

Cressbrook-Caboonah Rd near Cressbrook is currently open, but subject to flash-flooding.

Gregors Creek Rd is currently listed as being closed to all traffic due to long-term flooding.

Winwill Connection Rd is closed to all traffic due to spillover from Tenthill Creek.

Drivers using Turner St at Helidon are advised of flash-flooding from Lockyer Creek

Sandy Creek at Blenheim is 0.86 metres from spilling over Moon Rd.

Laidley Creek

High water levels in Laidley Creek and its associated waterways are having widespread impacts throughout the region.

Mcgarrigal Rd near Laidley is closed to all traffic.

Mulgowie Rd at Townson is also closed to all traffic.

Laidley-Forest Hill Rd was cut off earlier this morning, but is currently open to traffic, with drivers being advised to drive with caution.

Harm Dr near Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd is currently cut off by water.

The Laidley Creek is currently listed at moderate flooding level near the Showgrounds, being above the level of the weir.

People using roads near any of these areas are asked to drive with caution, seek alternate routes if possible, and never drive through flood waters.

For more information on current road closures, consult the Somerset or Lockyer Disaster Management Dashboards.