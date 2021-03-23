Menu
The creek near the Laidley Swimming Pool, March 23, 2021. PHOTO: Ali Kuchel
News

Flood warning issued for Forest Hill residents

Hugh Suffell
23rd Mar 2021 11:45 AM

Residents in Forest Hill have been warned to expect “low level flood waters” in lower parts during the next few hours of Tuesday.

Council has advised people in the area to “move vehicles and prepare their yards” for possible flooding.

READ MORE: Road closures in the Lockyer, Somerset

The Lockyer Valley Regional Council said it would monitor the situation and provide updates throughout the afternoon.

You can keep up to date on all the latest road closures and flood information HERE.

More news: Police urge caution as landslide blocks major Plainland road

lockyer valley regional council severe weather warning
