Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The flood level in St George is expected to peak at over 11m in the coming days.
The flood level in St George is expected to peak at over 11m in the coming days. Julie Davies
Breaking

Flood warning issued for Balonne Shire around St George

Jorja McDonnell
by
23rd Feb 2020 7:36 PM | Updated: 24th Feb 2020 6:21 AM

WITH river levels expected to peak in the coming days, the Balonne Shire Council has issued a flood warning to residents in rural areas around St George.

The Local Disaster Management Group is following advice from Sunwater and the Bureau of Meteorology that the Balonne River will peak between 11.1m and 11.5m by Tuesday afternoon or Wednesday morning.

Balonne Shire Council anticipates the fflood level will exceed the Andrew Nixon bridge decking height of 11m across the Jack Taylor Weir on the Balonne Highway. This will close the Balonne Highway.

Rural properties may be isolated as a result of the rising flood waters and therefore residents are advised to ensure adequate supplies and medical needs are sourced immediately.

It is not anticipated that properties in St George will experience flooding, however some low-lying properties may have
minor flooding.

For more information visit www.bom.qld.gov.au; and/or www.sunwater.com.au.

For flood assistance contact the State Emergency Service on 132 500.

For local road closures visit qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or phone 13 19 40.

Balonne Shire Council advises all residents to please stay safe and stay away from flood waters.

Remember: if its flooded, forget it

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum on pension caught with $2000 in ice

        premium_icon Mum on pension caught with $2000 in ice

        Crime A magistrate has expressed concern that a mum on a pension was caught driving with $2000 worth of the drug ice in her car.

        With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        premium_icon With small steps for Hannah, we can end the terror at home

        Crime This is how family massacres impact our nation, writes SHERELE MOODY

        Big plans for official opening of rebranded hardware store

        premium_icon Big plans for official opening of rebranded hardware store

        News PLAINLAND’S newly renamed hardware store is set to host an official opening event...

        Councils gain disaster funding to help with flood repairs

        Councils gain disaster funding to help with flood repairs

        News WHILE the rain was lovely, the damage to the region’s roads wasn’t – luckily...