Flood victim braces for another blow with possible appeal

THOUSANDS of 2011 flood victims are at risk of losing long-awaited payouts, with the Queensland Government's water bodies ready to challenge a court decision blaming them for the devastation

SunWater and Seqwater have lodged intention-to-appeal documents in the NSW Supreme Court despite a push within the Government to get the action shelved.

Goodna flood victim Frank Beaumont said he was absolutely disgusted by the news, but he was not surprised.

"It's not something that surprised me. I mean it's only a lodgement at the moment that they may appeal, but we won't know until February if they're actually going to appeal or not

"It's just heartbreaking that they seem to think that they're above the law. They've already been found to be negligent and yet they're deciding that they weren't.

Almost 7000 victims, many underinsured or not insured at all before the flood, will again be left in limbo because of lengthy legal process after joining the class action and fighting for years for ­justice.

It is understood the State Labor Government, which has ruled out appealing its proportion of the blame, sought urgent legal advice about ordering the water ­bodies to drop appeal plans through a ministerial direction.

Mr Beaumont pleaded for both entities to reconsider.

"If they do appeal, it could be another two to three years or even more. At my age, I might not even see the final result, if it comes to that," he said.

"Just accept the judge's decision that you were negligent and you put too much water into the Bremer and Brisbane river.

"Had you not released all that water at the one time, we possibly would not have even flooded."