Menu
Login
FLOATING BOVINE: The 50-foot Beneteau sailing yacht Holy Cow visited Gladstone waters last weekend.
FLOATING BOVINE: The 50-foot Beneteau sailing yacht Holy Cow visited Gladstone waters last weekend. Photo supplied
Offbeat

Holy Cow! Look what's cruising around our marina

Glen Porteous
by
14th Jun 2018 4:30 AM

GLADSTONE marina has had a splash of character over the weekend with a 50-foot Beneteau cruising yacht covered in spots moored into the waters. 

 

With a bovine colour scheme the nautical boat, Holy Cow!  stunned spectators when it moored for the weekend from it's home base in Sydney. 

The colourful boat then departed for Yeppoon to make it's way to the Whitsunday Islands.

Skipper of Holy Cow!, John Clinton said the different design for the yacht came about a difference of opinion with his wife, Kim.

"I wanted Mad Cow! and the wife wanted Holy Cow! so I went with the wife's decision and it went from there," he said.

"However whenever we are racing it does get called Mad Cow!.

The yacht had a distinctive white colour background with large black patches.

To top it off, the nose art on the bow of the yacht was an angelic cow looking up to the heavens.

The charter yacht was taking Gladstone guests out around for a harbour cruise during its brief visit here.

John was always happy with the annual visit to Gladstone marina and the local people.

"The marina people here are friendly and the local businesses are very supportive," he said.

"I had a battery issue and Battery World did a call out for a warranty job and wouldn't take any money for the service."

offbeat news sailing yacht
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Somerset Regional Council hand down 2018-19 budget

    Somerset Regional Council hand down 2018-19 budget

    News Somerset Regional Council announced their 2018-19 budget today.

    Businesses to toe labour line

    Businesses to toe labour line

    News A new era for Queensland's new labour hire laws begins on Monday.

    Small lesson could mean difference between life and death

    Small lesson could mean difference between life and death

    News The State Government are looking to roll out compulsory lessons.

    Laidley Community Centre manager brings crucial experience

    Laidley Community Centre manager brings crucial experience

    News Alana Wahl is excited to connect with the community.

    Local Partners