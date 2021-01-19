Flippin’ cool penguin encounter makes a splash

Sunshine Coast families will soon be able to waddle straight into the penguin pen at a major aquarium after the launch of a new interactive encounter.

Sea Life Sunshine Coast is celebrating Penguin Awareness Day on Wednesday by announcing the start of a second experience with the feathered friends next month.

Hastings St, beachfront homes at 'high risk' of rising sea

Guests above the age of 13 will be able to stand on a platform submerged in the little blue penguins' pool and hand feed the birds.

The encounter includes a behind the scenes tour of the penguin zone so families can learn how to help protect the species in the wild.

Sea Life mammals manager Carla Haskell with Ash the rescue penguin.

"Guests will be right in the action as the penguins swim, splash, dive and eat in the water, which is where they spend most of their day," Sea Life mammals manager Carla Haskell said.

Fight against new childcare centre taken to court

Ms Haskell said Ash the rescue penguin would be among the birds families would meet during the experience.

"Ash has been with us for almost a year after she was found waddling along Currimundi Beach in February 2020 suffering from malnutrition, feather damage and foot injuries," she said.

Ash the rescue penguin.

"The presence of a little penguin on the Coast was a bit of a surprise as this species is native to the coastlines of Australia's southern states.

"We are very happy to report that Ash's health has improved dramatically over the last 12 months - she has grown new feathers, displayed mating behaviours and integrated well with the other birds.

"We are happy that Ash will be staying with us here at Sea Life Sunshine Coast for the foreseeable future."

Head to Sea Life's website for more information here.