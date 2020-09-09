Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Flight Centre has handed back a staggering amount of refunds to customers caught by the pandemic.
Flight Centre has handed back a staggering amount of refunds to customers caught by the pandemic.
Travel

Flight Centre hits $1bn in refunds - here's how to get yours

by Hayden Johnson
9th Sep 2020 4:23 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Flight Centre Travel Group has refunded more than $1bn to international customers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Southbank-based group has issued $800m refunds to Australian consumers and more than $1bn across its global network.

Flight Centre CEO Graham 'Skroo' Turner said there were teething problems with refunds during April and May.

"We're an organisation, where our systems are not built to refund 100 per cent of customers," he said.

"With this refund issue, that's been a very manual process because we haven't developed technology to refund, because it's generally quite an occasional thing."

Mr Turner said the company had improved its refund process.

The Queensland travel icon again called for the states to open borders and allow the company to start building its leisure revenue.

"In Australia it's absolutely essential the borders open and stay open, regardless of infection rates," he said.

Mr Turner, whose own fortune has taken a belting due to COVID, said the business was well-positioned to take is share of the market when it returns.

Flight Centre says it is receiving an "exceptionally high volume of refund requests".

Customers wanting a refund or to amend their booking should visit the Flight Centre website.

Originally published as Flight Centre hits $1bn in customer refunds

More Stories

Show More
busines flight centre refunds travel

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fierce blaze reduces country home to ash in minutes

        Premium Content Fierce blaze reduces country home to ash in minutes

        News THE isolated location would have made this home a perfect place to live, but it also hindered firefighters effort to save it when it went up in flames.

        Silver medallist reveals pain of conquering ‘brutal’ course

        Premium Content Silver medallist reveals pain of conquering ‘brutal’ course

        Athletics Having taken on the notoriously tough Limestone Park circuit, the Ipswich club...

        Dog might need leg amputated after bullet found in elbow

        Premium Content Dog might need leg amputated after bullet found in elbow

        News The RSPCA found the dog limping and X-rays showed a bullet lodged in his elbow

        Toogoolawah author makes headlines in Aussie novel

        Premium Content Toogoolawah author makes headlines in Aussie novel

        Community From writers across Australia, a Toogoolawah local has landed her piece in a...