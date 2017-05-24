Fletch and Hindy put on a show in Gatton

SPECIAL GUESTS: Gatton Hawks committee members Kelvin Haak and Kerry Hauser with Nathan Hindmarsh and Bryan Fletcher as the Fletch and Hindy Show came to Gatton on Friday night.

RUGBY LEAGUE: It's not every day that two rugby league greats come to town and, despite being influential figures on the blue side of the State of Origin divide, they received a warm welcome.

In support of the Gatton Hawks, Nathan Hindmarsh and Bryan Fletcher brought the Fletch and Hindy Show to Gatton on Friday night, recounting stories from their illustrious careers in the game to a heaving shire hall.

But despite their statures on the rugby league field, the two former New South Wales and Australia representatives settled in without much trouble.

Hawks president Doug Beahan said the players-turned-pundits took the time to chat to the club's players and those who attended the show.

"They tried really hard to relate to the local people,” Beahan said.

"The thing that stuck out in my mind especially was the time they spent after their official bit, particularly the time they spent with our U18 players, encouraging them and giving them some advice.

"They mingled really well afterwards with everyone but just the time they spent with the U18s in particular was a highlight.”

Beahan said he was very pleased with the support shown by the community, with around 300 people attending the event to back their local footy club.

"It was a success, a real glowing success,” Beahan said.

"It brings the focus to the town, for them to come from Sydney and to put the focus on the town, I think the whole community benefits from it.

"We thought it was a tremendous night... we were very encouraged by the attendance.”

Money raised on the night will go towards supporting the club with the event serving as the Hawks' major fundraiser for the night.

"I suppose with the climate we're in, we're always thinking about ways to raise money for the club,” he said.

"Because obviously we want it here for the future and for many more years to come.”

But Beahan wanted to stress it wouldn't have happened without the commitment and hard work from the large number of volunteers who made sure everything was in place for a special night.

"I'm very grateful for the support of the community, they helped us a lot,” he said.

"It was so well organised by the volunteers so everything went smoothly... it was very much appreciated especially from the junior Hawks.”

The show was just the start of a sublime weekend for the Hawks, with three wins from three on Saturday at Cahill Park.

"A very successful weekend all up,” he said.