Laidley's Show Ball attracted a crowd of about 300 for the crowning of Miss Showgirl. The winner was Rosanne Stewart (centre) of Glenore Grove. Sharyn Kammholz (left) of Lowood was queen of the ball and Mrs Eunice Brimblecombe of Forest Hill was chosen as show matron. Photo taken July 18, 1989.

WITH the Laidley Show in full swing this weekend, the Gatton Star took a trip back through the archives at some of its old pictures.

In this gallery, check out the show, mostly from 1989.

There's a few images with unidentified people, and if you can name them we would love to know.

Send who you think is in the photo to Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel via email at ali.kuchel@gattonstar.com.au