A year ago, the Kilcoy Chamber of Commerce and Industry revealed it would expand to become the voice for business owners across Somerset.
FLASHBACK: Chamber rearing to represent Somerset

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
9th Aug 2020 6:00 AM
THIS time last year, the Kilcoy Chamber of Commerce and Industry revealed it would make an exciting move to expand the scope of its voice.

Chamber President Bronwyn Davies told the Gatton Star she, along with the rest of the executive committee, was eager for the Chamber to represent business owners across the Somerset region.

“Kilcoy has a real place to be a forefront leader in bringing the rest of Somerset along into more of a business footprint and voice,” Ms Davies told the Star in August, 2019.

“Our business issues are the same and we need to have a voice if we want change for our region.”

She said the expansion would allow the Somerset ‘knowledge bank’ to support local businesses across the region.

“I want to collect the knowledge bank of all the information we have from the farming business right down to the home-based business,” she said.

“We have a huge voice here in Somerset and we’re not using it.”

The Chamber is still in the process of transitioning to cover the Somerset.

Gatton Star

