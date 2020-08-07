Flash flooding possible in lead up to weekend

BOM has warned severe storms and flash flooding may impact the Lockyer and Somerset. Photo: Scottie Simmonds

IT IS time to unfurl your brolly and shake the spiders from your gumboots.

According to the weather bureau, parts of the Lockyer Valley and Somerset could see in the weekend with a downpour of rain as early as Friday morning.

The Bureau of Meteorology's Rosa Hoff warned it was possible the rain could arrive with a side of severe storms.

"We do have a chance of thunderstorms over the area, as well," Ms Hoff said.

"There is a chance it could be severe - if we do see them develop, then it's possible we could have some damaging wind gusts in excess of 90km/hr, heavy rainfall which could lead to flash flooding."

Between 5mm and 20mm of rain is expected for Gatton, Esk, Marburg and much of the two regions due to a low-pressure system and troughs moving through from south western Queensland.

"They're going to track along the southern interior," Ms Hoff said.

"So we're going to get some showers with some areas of rain passing over the Lockyer Valley."

She said Gatton was predicted to receive a quick burst of between 8mm and 15mm before clearing up for the weekend.

Parts of the region could receive as much as 20mm.

"The rainfall is most likely to pick up from Friday afternoon but the cloud cover could start to develop from late morning," she said.

"It will be gone pretty much by Saturday but a little bit might hang around closer to Brisbane but it should be gone from the Valley."

It last rained in Gatton on July 26.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.