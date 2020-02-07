Menu
Flood
News

Flash flooding blocks major Brisbane roads

by Torny Miller
7th Feb 2020 6:09 AM | Updated: 7:14 AM

A MAJOR northside arterial road is this morning blocked by floodwaters.

Northbound lanes on Gympie Rd at the intersection of Beams Rd at Carseldine are blocked and motorists have been urged to avoid the area.

There is also flooding southbound on the Bruce Highway on-ramp at Anzac Ave, Griffin.

Meanwhile "emergency works" on the Jindalee Bridge has forced the closure of the Centenary Hwy northbound.

Work to fix a burst sewer main is likely to take several hours.

Translink will be diverting all route 460 bus services due to the highway closure.

Delays are also expected on the Pacific Mwy with a crash at Greenslopes blocking two northbound lanes.

Traffic is backed up in both directions after another earlier crash in the same area.

Flash flooding caused traffic chaos across the city on Thursday and the situation is likely to repeat itself again today following more massive falls overnight.

Brisbane has received 92.6mm since 9am yesterday, while parts of the Sunshine Coast got more than 100mm in the same timeframe.

ROAD CLOSURES

  • Paradise Rd, Larapinta
  • Bruce Highway at Anzac Ave, Griffin
  • Sandy Creek Rd, east of Enterprise Plc, Yatala
  • Paradise Rd, Larapinta
  • Gutchy Ck Bridge on the Bauple Woolooga Rd, Gundiah
  • Peninsula Developmental Rd on the Laura River Bridge, Laura

Roma Taroom Rd, Taroom

Updates here

