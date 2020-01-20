Flamin’ treat for fireys after terrifying ordeal

THANK YOU: Mark Smith, Mette Davis and Damian Terry at the free feast for fire fighters.

TRAPPED in a fire zone, surrounded by terrified families and not knowing what would come next was how Roz Beaton realised the sacrifices of fire fighters.

The mother of three was among hundreds of people evacuated from around Noosa and Peregian last September when fires threatened homes and left families stranded for days.

"You see it in the news but when you are feeling it first hand it's something completely different," she said.

Among the chaos, Ms Beaton and her husband took out their tongs and cooked food for many of the stranded people.

The terrifying experience pushed the Brisbane-based woman to give back to those who fought the huge fires with the best way she knew how- low and slow cooked meat.

The co-owner of Flamin' Grillas Low and Slow BBQ put on a decadent feast for about 70 fire fighters from around the Sunshine Coast as a way to thank them for their hard work.

Chris Beaton from 'Flamin Grillas' cooks up feast at the Doonan brigade.

"I know they've sacrificed a lot and their families had too," Ms Beaton said.

"After seeing it all in the flesh we knew we had to do something."

Ms Beaton reached out to Doonan Rural Fire Brigade last year, saying they were taken back by her generosity.

"They were really appreciative and what went from about 30 people ended up being much more," she said.

Jaxon and Scarlet Beaton were evacuated with their mum at the time of the Peregian fires.

"We didn't get to meet any of them but just wanted to say thank you.

"It's nice to see the community come together and their families too."

Chris Bell, Kellie Connor and Jade Bell at the barbecue.

Local business also lent a hand, including Land and Sea Brewery, Noosa Meats and BIG 4 Ingenia, as well as other Brisbane-based businesses.