Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

Brazen break-and-enter at Logan Hyperdome
Crime

Flame-haired mum’s Best & Less shoplift fail

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
10th Nov 2020 3:42 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A young Logan mother of twins with no criminal history claimed it was an "accident" when she was busted at Logan Hyperdome shopping centre with two shoplifted items, a court has heard.

Taylah Joanne Manolis, 24, pleaded guilty to two counts of unauthorised dealing with shop goods following her cack-handed theft attempts on August 10.

The court heard about 4.15pm, Manolis was witnessed on CCTV camera trying on a Melbourne Storm rugby league jersey at Best & Less.

After she took it off, she placed it in her trolley under other items.

Yarrabilba woman Taylah Joanne Manolis, 24. Picture: Alex Treacy
Yarrabilba woman Taylah Joanne Manolis, 24. Picture: Alex Treacy

When exiting the store, Manolis paid for the other items, children's clothing valued at $48.15, but not the jersey, which was valued at $50.

Manolis then proceeded to the shopping centre's TK Maxx outlet, where she shoplifted a children's toy valued at $14.99.

When police caught up with her, she stated that both items had been shoplifted by "accident", the court heard.

No restitution was sought as the items were returned to the stores undamaged.

Manolis was fined $200.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Flame-haired mum's Best & Less shoplift fail

More Stories

court crime editors picks shoplift

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lockyer man in court for alleged child exploitation material

        Premium Content Lockyer man in court for alleged child exploitation material

        News A Lockyer Valley man allegedly charged with making child exploitation material has appeared in court. Details here:

        More extreme heat on its way this week

        Premium Content More extreme heat on its way this week

        News The Lockyer Valley is set for more extreme days of record heat this week with...

        AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        Premium Content AMAZING DEAL: Read it all for $3 a week for first 12 weeks

        News You get access to local and regional news and the Courier Mail

        DETAILS: Young man killed in tragic D‘Aguilar Hwy crash

        Premium Content DETAILS: Young man killed in tragic D‘Aguilar Hwy crash

        Breaking DETAILS have been released following a fatal car crash that tragically took the...