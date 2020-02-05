Five ways to make Valentine’s Day the best (and cheapest) yet

CHEAP EATS: It’s much cheaper to cook food at home but, with some candles and music, it can be just as nice.

CHEAP EATS: It’s much cheaper to cook food at home but, with some candles and music, it can be just as nice.

WANT to enjoy Valentine’s Day but don’t want the hefty price tag?

There are at least five – maybe even more – ways you can have a brilliant time together on the big day of love. Quit making excuses and prove to that special someone you love them more than they love you.

1. Experience a picnic

Unfurl the tartan rug and head somewhere leafy. It’s prime time to take advantage of the green, thanks to recent rain and, provided it holds off for a few hours on Friday afternoon, there is no reason not to go on a picnic.

Everyone knows calories don’t count if someone else is eating junk food, too. Take the opportunity to indulge with your special someone by loading up a wicker basket with a baguette, triple cream brie, a bottle of wine and a bucket of Maltesers. It may say “party bucket” on the label but two’s a party and three is a crowd so dig in.

2. Marvel at art

Viewing art with your loved one will give you an opportunity to assess whether or not they “understand” art. Ask them to explain a work of modern art to you and then write them a report card so they know whether or not they passed the test.

There are a number of galleries nearby, including the Somerset Regional Art Gallery and the Lockyer Valley Art Gallery.

3 . Indulge in a taste of Italy

It may be the city of love but Venice is expensive to get to and far away. Live it up the Italian way without leaving the region by treating yourself and your beloved to a tasty treat of gelato in Forest Hill. Caffe Sorella’s gelato bar is open from 5pm until 9pm on Valentines Day and offers 21 flavours to choose from. I’ve run the numbers and at least one of those flavours has got to be chocolate. Not bad odds.

Cafe Sorella Gelato bar owner Luciana Conte.

4. Boardgames and chill.

There is nothing chill about the kind of boardgames I like but, with the thrill of fierce competition on the cards, who wants to waste their evening being calm? Impress your date with a bottle of shiraz and a boardgame like Settlers of Catan or Scrabble. See who is the better strategist and race to win 10 victory points before they do or prove how good your spelling is.

The Settlers of Catan board game is pretty good but I prefer Terra Mystica.

5. Cook a fabulous meal together.

You could go out to a fancy restaurant but, if you’re trying to be thrifty, cooking at home can be just as nice. Light some candles, put some music on and buy ingredients for a scrumptious meal.

Ideally, you want to make something exciting and new but not venture into completely uncharted territory – lest you mess it up by burning the zucchinis or overcooking the lentils. Choose something delicious but simple to avoid stress.

Think you have a better idea? Prove it. Send me an email on ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au