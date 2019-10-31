FIVE TIPS: Shower together, save vital water during drought

Seqwater is encouraging residents to be more waterwise.

THE drought situation in south-east Queensland is nearing crisis levels.

Atksinson, Bill Gunn, and Clarendon Dams are below their lowest reading levels, and the Wivenhoe reservoir has dropped past 50% capacity.

“The region’s Water Grid storage levels are now the lowest they’ve been since 2009,” a SEQ Water spokesman said.

Though individual dam levels in the area are lowering, the combined SEQ Water Grid storage level is still above 60%, meaning the situation isn’t yet severe enough to warrant water restrictions.

“In south-east Queensland, mandatory water restrictions are not expected to be implemented until the region’s combined dam storage levels reach 50% capacity,” the spokesman said.

Current Bureau of Meteorology models are predicting a drier-than-average summer ahead, meaning water levels are likely to continue dropping.

“With a hot summer ahead, we are encouraging people in south-east Queensland to use this precious resource wisely through simple ways both in the home and outside,” the SEQ Water spokesman said.

TIPS: HOW TO BE WATER WISE

1. Turn off taps

Don’t leave your taps running or dripping - depending on the brand and style, a tap left running can use about 16 litres of water per minute.

2. Flush only your poos

Be efficient with your flushes - utilising the lower setting on a dual-flush toilet can save you several litres of water, and you can save even more water if you’re willing to conserve your flushes only for number twos.

3. Leaky taps

Act quickly to stop leaks - a leaking tap or toilet can quickly and quietly consume a significant amount of water, so if you suspect a leak, get it fixed as soon as possible.

4. Washing up

Dishes and dishwashers - for those who wash their kitchenware in the sink, don’t rinse dishes under a running tap, use a wet sponge or second sink instead. If you use a dishwasher, only wash full loads.

5. Shower Smarter

Shower time - adjust the setting on your household hot water system so you don’t have to waste as much cold water to balance out the temperature of your shower. You can save more water by taking shorter showers, or showering together.

As every household’s habits are different, homeowners should also try to monitor their water usage, and identify other areas where water could be saved or reused.

For more tips and tricks to save water, visit: https://www.seqwater.com.au/water-wise

To view the BoM’s rainfall predictions, go to: http://www.bom.gov.au/climate/outlooks/#/rainfall/.