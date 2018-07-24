Hooker holds key as Waratahs eye final

The Waratahs must promote Tolu Latu for their semifinal against the Lions.

THE Waratahs escaped by the skin of their teeth against the Highlanders to progress through to the Super Rugby semi-finals.

But if they give up a 17-point lead like they did against the Highlanders, there will be no way back against the Lions at Ellis Park on the Highveld.

Here are five things we learnt from their 30-23 win over the Highlanders.

PACKING A PUNCH

In the lead up to last week's quarter-final, Waratahs loose-head Tom Robertson said the following about their scrum.

"Our scrum's improving," Robertson said.

"At the start of the year we had a few up and down games and our consistency wasn't there.

"But I think after June, especially, working with Tolu (Latu) and Keps (Sekope Kepu) a lot more has definitely helped.

"When Tolu comes on midway through or at the end of the game he demolishes people.

"It's good to be on the field when Tolu's there and Keps is world class."

Damien Fitzpatrick has started every match for the Waratahs in 2018.

Robertson's comments were intriguing for a number of reasons, but perhaps most of all because Latu hasn't started a match all year with Damien Fitzpatrick instead preferred for the No 2 jersey.

That is expected to change for this week's semi-final against the Lions.

Waratahs coach Daryl Gibson is well aware of the threat the Lions' scrum poses.

They have one of the most dominant scrums in the game, and in the past two weeks have forced six scrum penalties against typically strong set-piece sides the Bulls and Jaguares.

In contrast, the Waratahs conceded one scrum penalty against the Highlanders in the 33rd minute.

Yet, they managed to hold firm packing down with seven men late in the second half following Paddy Ryan's yellow card when Latu was in the front-row alongside Robertson and Kepu.

Malcolm Marx is the world’s best hooker.

"Yeah, I think so," said Gibson, in response to whether he was considering starting Latu.

"We've been sharing time there, 40 minutes each, and it's really just for continuity that we've been starting with Fitzy.

"But I guess the two teams we're likely to come up against - whether it's home or away - are both very physical and that'll be a consideration with our decision-making."

CLEARING OUT THE TRASH

The other important thing to consider is Latu's impact on the ball, particularly given that the man wearing the No 2 jersey for the Lions, Malcolm Marx, is one of the best in the world at the breakdown.

Latu is exceptional on the ball.

The Waratahs were demolished at the breakdown during the first half against the Highlanders last week and Latu's first impression on the game after coming on at half time was to win a breakdown penalty inside the first 90 seconds of the second half.

Tolu Latu is a real threat for the Waratahs. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images) Mark Kolbe

By having Latu and back-row pair Will Miller and Michael Wells in the starting side, the Waratahs have multiple threats over the ball across the field and the benefit of that is slowing down your opponent's ball.

It's no surprise that when the Waratahs secured quick ball at the breakdown, they got over the advantage line 76 per cent of the time in the second half compared to 53 per cent in the first half.

Their quick ball in the second half also saw them make four linebreaks compared to just one in the first half.

TARGET PRACTISE

The final aspect to the hooking role not discussed yet is the all-important lineout throw.

Fitzpatrick was faultless earlier in the year, but in the past two weeks it's gone astray.

The Brumbies picked apart his throw with towering locking duo Rory and Richie Arnold and two-Test forward Blake Enever having a field day during the final round of the regular season.

Against the Highlanders, the throw wasn't much better with both Fitzpatrick and Latu struggling with their throws.

Against the Lions, the Waratahs must be more accurate.

In Franco Mostert, the Lions have one of the best lineout jumpers in the world.

Rob Simmons will be monitored this week.

The Waratahs will be sweating on the fitness of Test lock Rob Simmons.

Simmons left the field after copping a head knock last week, but is expected to be fit to take his place.

During the Waratahs' quarter-final win, Simmons' importance to the side was summed up by former Super Rugby winner Stephen Hoiles who said the veteran lock had turned the side's lineout around.

STANDING SQUARE

It took until the yellow card of Waisake Naholo for the Waratahs to start straightening their line of attack.

Against the Brumbies and for the first 50 minutes against the Highlanders, the Waratahs were guilty of playing lateral in attack.

Everything was geared to Taqele Naiyaravoro's left-wing and consequently the Waratahs' attack was shut down.

Not one of the Waratahs' back were straightening the line of attack.

They desperately needed a player like Adam Ashley-Cooper did for a decade that would run that hard line back through the middle.

Perhaps it was the brilliant line Highlanders outside centre Rob Thompson ran when he scored in the 24th minute that showed the Waratahs the way forward.

Kurtley Beale changed the game. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) CRAIG GOLDING

When Kurtley Beale began to jump into first-receiver and attack the line, the game changed.

The inside centre didn't score with his first or second effort when running to the line, but on his third attempt he stepped back off his right foot, turned Highlanders hooker Liam Coltman inside out, before stepping back on his left and offloading to Foley to score.

The Waratahs' playmakers need to be standing square to the defensive line more than they have been against the Lions.

HIT AND STICK

Get ready for a cricket score.

Only the Crusaders (82) have scored more tries than the Lions (81) and Waratahs (77) in 2018.

Both teams sit in the middle of the road on the defensive front, too, with the Lions conceding 57 tries and the Waratahs 62.

As Gibson said post-match last weekend though, it was the Waratahs' second-half shut-out of the Highlanders that saw them progress through to the semi-finals.

"As much as we laud our attack, defence won us the game tonight," Gibson said.

"It was really our first up shots that were missing last week (in a loss to the Brumbies), and our intent was much better - our behaviours getting off the line - so a marked improvement.

"This week we showed up."

The Waratahs will have to repeat their second half effort to beat the Lions.

Taqele Naiyaravoro makes a break against the Highlanders. (AAP Image/Craig Golding) CRAIG GOLDING

Undoubtedly the Lions will attack Naiyaravoro's left-wing.

The gigantic winger came up with the match-turning play early in the second half when he intercepted a cut-out pass from Aaron Smith on his own goal line and got the Waratahs out of trouble by reaching the halfway line.

But there's no doubt the Lions will attack his wing again.

The departing winger almost always comes rushing out of his defensive line and it'll be vital that he stays out wide as long as possible.

Key to that will be the likes of Beale and Curtis Rona making their first up tackles and not falling off them like they did against the Brumbies.

They must hit and stick or else the Lions will stampede all over the Waratahs.