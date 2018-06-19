Menu
Login
News

Five people injured in four separate traffic crashes

Emma Clarke
by
19th Jun 2018 6:51 AM

FIVE people have been taken to hospital following a series of traffic crashes in the Ipswich area overnight.

Emergency services were called to a serious two-vehicle crash at Laidley at 7.30pm, and others at Lockrose at 9.30pm, Churchill at 6.35pm and Redbank at 6.15pm.

A teenage male was taken to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries and a female in her 50s with significant head and chest injuries was airlifted to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition following serious two-vehicle crash on Southern St at Laidley at 7.33pm.

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries following a single vehicle crash on Brightview Rd at Lockrose at 9.29pm.

Earlier in the evening, paramedics took one patient with minor injuries to Ipswich Hospital following a two-vehicle crash on the Ipswich Motorway at Redbank  at 6.15pm.

One person was taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on the corner of Lobb St and Perry St at Churchill at 6.35pm.

ipswich hospital paramedics qas qps traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Broccoli coffee tipped to be the next health food craze

    Broccoli coffee tipped to be the next health food craze

    Food & Entertainment A powder produced from the green vegetable is being touted as a solution to Australia's health problems

    Esk garden fair continues to grow

    Esk garden fair continues to grow

    News It is the third year for the fair.

    Drought funds to give Lockyer Valley relief

    Drought funds to give Lockyer Valley relief

    News Relief funds for the Lockyer Valley are set to increase.

    Learn from two of the region's finest show cooks

    Learn from two of the region's finest show cooks

    News Monnie Raymont and Elsa Joseph will offer their expertise.

    Local Partners