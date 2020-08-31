Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Politics

Five-minute survey to help shape QLD’s future

31st Aug 2020 8:14 PM

 

If you're passionate about the issues facing Queensland's future - from cost of living and covid, to politics and lifestyle - share your views in News Queensland's Your Say 2020 survey.

It takes less than five minutes and your responses will help shape the news agenda ahead of the State Election on October 31.

We're not asking for any personal details or contact information, but your age bracket, gender and state electorate will help us better understand the issues facing every Queenslander, right across the state.

Originally published as Five-minute survey to help shape QLD's future

More Stories

politics queensland survey your say your say 2020

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: The 73 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: The 73 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Crime Each week, the Gatton Star publishes a full list of those due to appear in court.

        Proud parents show off little Liam after IVF success

        Premium Content Proud parents show off little Liam after IVF success

        Parenting New kind of love following the arrival of their first child

        $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Premium Content $2.5bn blow: Businesses count brutal cost of COVID

        Business $2.5 billion has been wiped from 10 of Queensland’s highest-profile businesses