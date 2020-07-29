Five Lockyer, Somerset pubs to get free XXXX beer

Publican Neil Simpson serves up icy cold beer at the Withcott Hotel. (File image/Ali Kuchel)

FIVE of the region’s local pubs will receive free beer, thanks to XXXX brewer Lion.

After many pubs missed out on the brewer’s first round of free beer, the alcohol giant announced it will deliver more than 15,500 litres across Queensland.

Included in the list is the Withcott, Bottletree Sundowner, Forest Hill and Marburg hotels.

Neil Simpson, Owner of the Withcott Hotel, said he was “overjoyed” to receive free beer.

“It’s great, we will look after our customers,” he said.

“We’ll promote it in the way they ask us to … and we’ll probably do a sausage sizzle or something like that.”

Lion will deliver a free keg to 317 pubs and licenced venues in its second found of free beer, following its successful delivery to outback Queensland in May.

The initial round covered parts of the state that were permitted to open earlier when coronavirus restrictions eased.

XXXX sales director Patrick Donogue said he was pleased to be able to show support of “Queensland’s favourite beer brand” to the rest of the state.

The Withcott Hotel. (File image)

“While Queensland is back open for business, we know many venues and communities are still doing it tough,” he said.

“We have been doing our small part at the XXXX Brewery to ensure we can continue to support our customers.”

Despite pubs re-opening, Mr Simpson said business was likely to always be different following coronavirus.

“It will probably never get back to normal, I think there’s a lot of nervousness out there with people,” he said.

The Withcott Hotel has ceased trading on Mondays and Tuesdays and changed its operating hours to 11am to 9pm Wednesday to Sunday.

Mr Simpson said takeaway meal orders were strong, and the bottle shop was continuing to operate well.

“We’ve cut our menu back to about half of what it was, we are doing a lot of takeaways as well,” he said.