Auctioneer David Stariha and his team presided over the Zischke Farm Clearing Sale.
News

Five generations of family history up for auction

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
24th Feb 2020 6:00 AM
Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of visitors turned out to bid farewell to a farming family’s five-generation legacy, and to claim their piece of the pie at auction.

For over 120 years, the Zischke’s have grown crops and cultivated their familial farmland, but this time is at its end, following the sale of their Glenore Grove property to Rugby Farms.

The family’s remaining equipment, vehicles, and supplies were sold off at a massive auction on Saturday, presided over by Stariha Auctions.

READ MORE: Lockyer Family Sell Farm After 120 Years

Nine vehicles, including several tractors, were among the items on offer, as well as more than thirty items of farming equipment, plus irrigation supplies, and an assortment of other items numbering in the dozens.

