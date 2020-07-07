Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A vehicle collided with a tree at Blenheim.
A vehicle collided with a tree at Blenheim.
News

Five children injured after vehicle ploughs into tree

Michael Nolan
7th Jul 2020 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Five children and one adult have been transported to the Ipswich Hospital in the stable condition after their car hit a tree.

Each patient had minor injuries. 

10AM: Five young people, from primary-school aged to their early teens, are in the hands of paramedics after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the vehicle struck the tree on Laidley-Mount Berryman Rd at Blenheim, about 9.30am.

Several of the injured children will require a trip to hospital, however the QAS spokeswoman said their injuries appeared to be minor.

An adult was also injured.

Two QAS crews are at the crash site while another two have been called to assist with transporting the injured children.

MORE STORIES

Man dies in two vehicle crash west of Toowoomba

Paramedics called to a string of Toowoomba crashes

 

 

Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        -2.4C, with more biting cold to come

        premium_icon -2.4C, with more biting cold to come

        News Queenslanders shivered through another morning of below-zero temperatures today, with the mercury falling as low as -2.4C in parts of the state.

        How $270 billion defence spend brings more jobs to Ipswich

        premium_icon How $270 billion defence spend brings more jobs to Ipswich

        News Ipswich politicians want to see part of the huge spend in the city.

        Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        premium_icon Crackdown: Young reoffenders to be jailed, sent to farms

        News Young criminals would be jailed under a three-strikes plans by LNP

        Lockyer man sent images of ‘decapitated humans’

        premium_icon Lockyer man sent images of ‘decapitated humans’

        Crime Gatton court heard a man sent a series of threatening messages and photos to a...