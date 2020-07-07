Five children injured after vehicle ploughs into tree

UPDATE: Five children and one adult have been transported to the Ipswich Hospital in the stable condition after their car hit a tree.

Each patient had minor injuries.

10AM: Five young people, from primary-school aged to their early teens, are in the hands of paramedics after the vehicle they were travelling in hit a tree.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the vehicle struck the tree on Laidley-Mount Berryman Rd at Blenheim, about 9.30am.

Several of the injured children will require a trip to hospital, however the QAS spokeswoman said their injuries appeared to be minor.

An adult was also injured.

Two QAS crews are at the crash site while another two have been called to assist with transporting the injured children.

MORE STORIES

Man dies in two vehicle crash west of Toowoomba

Paramedics called to a string of Toowoomba crashes