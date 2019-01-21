Five charged over $1m baby formula theft

Five people have been charged over the alleged co-ordinated theft of more than $1 million worth of baby formula across Sydney.

The latest arrest came on Saturday, when a 31-year-old man was detained at Sydney Airport after he arrived on a flight from China.

The Carlingford man was charged and appeared at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday, where he was granted bail under strict conditions. He will reappear at Parramatta Local Court on January 30.

In August, investigators from Strike Force Dungv searched two homes in Carlingford and seized 4000 tins of baby formula, large quantities of vitamins and manuka honey - all of which were allegedly stolen. They also seized more than $215,000 in cash, allegedly the proceeds of crime.

A 31-year-old Carlingford man was arrested at Sydney Airport. Picture: NSW Police

A 48-year-old woman and a 35-year-old man were charged at that time and remain before the courts. Another man, 53, was arrested on December 19 and a 29-year-old woman on January 4.

Police will allege in court that the two men and woman were part of an organised syndicate receiving more than $1 million worth of stolen products, including baby formula and health supplements, which were then on-sold overseas.

Police seized more than $215,000 in cash from two Carlingford properties. Picture: NSW Police

Police are set to address the media later today as they charge three further people over the baby formula theft syndicate.

Detectives received information in February of last year from retailers regarding the co-ordinated theft of baby formula and vitamins, according to police. Two men were arrested during their investigations and remain before the courts.

More to come.