Five blokes trek 200km for their mate's little girls

The money raided by Joel's Journey will be used to give Smurf's girls everything their dad would have wanted. Contributed

IN HONOUR of their mate, five blokes have banded together to ensure two little girls get absolutely everything their daddy would have wanted.

Joel Murphy, known affectionately by his friends as Smurf, died suddenly after his 4WD collided with a wide load while he was driving home from work at the mines in June.

With a promise to provide for Joel's daughters, who were the light of his life, friends will walk 200km on what has been dubbed 'Joel's Journey'.

It is a walk to raise money to support seven-year-old Trinity Ann and three-year-old Miley May on their journey without their dad.

Joel's older sister Kylie Wyatte said the journey started as a tribute and a way to find closure as they finish the journey which Joel himself never got to finish.

The walk will start in the car park of the Broadmeadows mine where Joel started his drive home and end 200km later at the Collinsville cemetery to pay tribute to their larrikin mate.

Ms Wyatte said her brother loved his daughters very much.

"He was a son, a brother, an uncle and a friend but most of all he was a Daddy," she said.

Joel's brother in-law Mitch Wyatte will walk the journey with Joel's best mate Ben Hole, cousin Mark Jaques, Brendan Tones and Jamie Minns. Support came flowing in as soon as the Joel's Journey idea was posted online.

"I'm doing it for the girls, I'm their uncle and we need to look after our family, we want to make sure they get everything Joel would have given them- first cars, uni, weddings," Mr Wyatte said.

Lachlan Jarrett who worked with Joel shared a message of support and pledged a very large donation on behalf of the 'Oaky North lads'.

"Joel was a great bloke," he said.

He worked hard to provide for his family and his girls were his world.

"There will be tough times ahead for Trinity and Miley...it was an honour to know the bloke and [we] wont forget you or your girls Murph."

Please follow the Joel's Journey group on Facebook to find donation details for Trinity and Miley.