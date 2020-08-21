Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Multi-millionaire fitness guru Kayla Itsines has shocked fans by announcing she’s splitting from her fiance Tobi Pearce on Instagram.
Multi-millionaire fitness guru Kayla Itsines has shocked fans by announcing she’s splitting from her fiance Tobi Pearce on Instagram.
Lifestyle

Fitness guru’s shock announcement

21st Aug 2020 6:50 PM

Kayla Itsines has announced she's splitting from her fiance Tobi Pearce.

The shock announcement comes just 16 months after the 29-year-old multi-millionaire fitness guru announced her engagement to Pearce, 27.

The couple, who have been together for eight years, welcomed their first daughter Arna Leia in May of 2019.

Itsines wrote in a statement on Instagram the couple had made the "difficult decision" to split but would remain "good friends".

RELATED: Fitness star hits back at fans' demands

Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce announced their split on Instagram.
Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce announced their split on Instagram.

RELATED: Fitness star reveals sad reality of having abs

"After eight years together, Tobi and I have come to the difficult decision to separate as a couple. We will always be family, and remain good friends and devoted parents to Arna.

"We have grown up together in Adelaide, sharing a lifetime of experiences and special memories from moving into our first apartment and starting SWEAT from our lounge room to becoming parents to our beautiful daughter.

"Our friendship remains strong as we parent Arna together and run SWEAT as business partners. Thank you for your support and kindness during this time."

The couple built valuable fitness empires throughout their relationship, owning both the Bikini Body Training company and SWEAT.

In 2016 the AFR reported the couple's combined wealth at $46 million.

Originally published as Fitness guru's shock announcement

kayla itsines tobi pearce

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New BreastScreen van hits road to service growing region

        Premium Content New BreastScreen van hits road to service growing region

        Health A new BreastScreen van for West Moreton is on the road to service the region’s growing population. The ‘Wattle’ van has been launched.

        IN COURT: The 54 people appearing in Toogoolawah court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: The 54 people appearing in Toogoolawah court today

        Crime EACH month, people appear in Toogoolawah Magistrates Court on a range on...

        Cops bust disability pensioner growing ‘medicinal’ weed

        Premium Content Cops bust disability pensioner growing ‘medicinal’ weed

        Crime A MAN who was caught growing marijuana has agreed to seek medicinal marijuana.

        Why Laidley saleyard has potential to become billboard arena

        Premium Content Why Laidley saleyard has potential to become billboard arena

        Council News “As long as we don’t look like Ipswich”. Reactions to council’s plan to allow...