Mud crabbing with fast food in Townsville with SkidPig

NEVER in a million years did this local fisho think his "outside the box" crabbing expedition would turn into a rip-roaring success.

James from popular local YouTube channel SkidPig last week used a variety of fast food, from McDonald's and Hungry Jack's to Subway and Pizza Hut, as crab bait while setting pots in a creek near Townsville.

Placing everything from six-piece original recipe chicken to a meatlovers pizza inside their pots, James and his two fishing mates sat back and waited for the tasty crustaceans to help themselves to a meal.

And it turns out mud crabs love a fast-food serving just as much as people do.

The boys caught nine solid mud crabs and netted another handful that were legal size but empty of meat - a very successful haul of crabs for any experienced fisho.

"We were expecting a failure to be honest, but we just wanted to give it a try," James said.

"We had a crack at doing it previously, and we asked people to let us know what they wanted us to use.

"The Hungry Jack's worked best, and the Macca's and Red Rooster were great as well."

Most pots ended up catching a solid crab or two, and the prized catches were lined up along James' boat trailer at the end of the trip.

The video has proved a success as well, with thousands tuning in to watch the fun unfold.

"It's my third year doing the videos and the funny thing is it started off totally different," James said.

"The channel was originally about Harley-Davidson motorbikes and then one day I decided to go crabbing with an old mate because it's something we like doing.

"It was a smash hit; people just love crabbing."

Originally published as Fisho's bizarre fast food hack hauls in the goods