Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Public information is wanted on a whale which collided with a boat, injuring five fishermen.
Public information is wanted on a whale which collided with a boat, injuring five fishermen.
News

Fishermen injured in whale collision

by JAMES KITTO
10th Jun 2020 7:46 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE fishermen were injured and one was flown to hospital after their boat struck a whale in Tasmanian waters.

Tasmania Police said the men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 40s, received non-life threatening injuries and were treated by paramedics after their six-metre boat collided with a whale near Schouten Passage off the state's East Coast.

One of the fishers was flown to hospital by the Westpac rescue chopper following the incident, which occurred about 1.30pm on Wednesday.

The vessel was travelling from the outside of the passage to the inside, while the whale was heading east out of the bay.

The Department of Primary Industries, Parks, Wildlife and Environment's Marine Conservation Program [MCP] were notified of the incident.

"At this stage the status and whereabouts of the whale are unknown, along with information as to the type of whale involved or any detail about any possible injuries," A DPIPWE spokeswoman said on behalf of MCP.

"Members of the public are encouraged to keep an eye out in the area near Schouten Passage (between the Freycinet Peninsula and Schouten Island) and to report any sightings of whales, particularly any injured animal, to the WHALE hotline (0427 942 537)."

Originally published as Fishermen injured in whale collision

fishing accident whales

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FOUND: Police searching for owner of tool bag

        premium_icon FOUND: Police searching for owner of tool bag

        News A member of the public found the bag near Lake Apex on Sunday and handed it in to police.

        Former refuse site to be reborn as native habitat

        premium_icon Former refuse site to be reborn as native habitat

        Council News A dump will be turned into a blossoming environmental area.

        Give Way intersection signage change set to stump drivers

        premium_icon Give Way intersection signage change set to stump drivers

        News To give way, or not to give way? The removal of signage at a traffic accident hot...

        Six tourism decisions to bring more visitors to the region

        premium_icon Six tourism decisions to bring more visitors to the region

        Council News The Somerset’s Economic Development and Tourism Committee made a number of...