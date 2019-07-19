Menu
Login
Movies

First trailer for Top Gun sequel drops

by Bronte Coy
19th Jul 2019 7:15 AM | Updated: 8:08 AM

 

TOM Cruise has delighted fans at the San Diego Comic-Con with a surprise appearance to drop the first trailer for Top Gun: Maverick.

The actor, 57, turned up at the end of the Terminator: Dark Fate panel, telling the crowd: "I felt it was my responsibility to deliver for you."

In the trailer for the much-hyped sequel, Cruise's character, Pete "Maverick" Mitchell, is shown being told by a high-ranking official (played by Ed Harris) that he's "a dinosaur."

 

 

Cruise returns as Maverick.
Cruise returns as Maverick.

Fans of the 1986 original will be thrilled to see that the new instalment appears to stay true to the heart of the story: exhilarating high-flying stunts, bomber jackets, and those iconic Ray-Ban sunglasses.

 

Plus, the motorbike’s back.
Plus, the motorbike’s back.

Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom "Iceman" Kazansky, while Only the Brave star Miles Teller joins the cast as 

 

The sneak peek certainly whipped fans into an excited frenzy online.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Top Gun: Maverick was originally scheduled for release this year, but has been pushed back to 2020 to allow for extra editing on the iconic flight sequences.

 

Ed Harris plays a high-ranking official.
Ed Harris plays a high-ranking official.

More Stories

editors picks movies tom cruise top gun top gun 2 top gun sequel

Top Stories

    How to keep busy in the region this weekend

    How to keep busy in the region this weekend

    News Read on for some of the upcoming events to experience this weekend

    How a mother-son duo are changing the lives of disabled kids

    How a mother-son duo are changing the lives of disabled kids

    News 'You see them a month later and they're a different person'

    Our top girls to represent on state stage

    Our top girls to represent on state stage

    Life The Miss Showgirl regional finals were decided last weekend

    DAY ONE: Show champion takes the cake

    DAY ONE: Show champion takes the cake

    News "I've been entering for... it could be twenty years, probably more.”