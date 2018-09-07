Menu
SUCCESS: Trevor and Valetta Heck won best rural garden with their first entry to the competition. Dominic Elsome
First time's the charm for the Hecks

Dominic Elsome
by
7th Sep 2018 10:14 AM

MORE than 40 years of work have gone into Trevor and Valetta Heck's Fairney View property, and that work has paid off - earning them a win in their first ever Somerset Garden Competition.

The couple moved to the rural property 42 years ago, and started on the garden immediately.

"We just planted a few things and each garden grew bigger overtime,” Mrs Heck said.

"We didn't have a master idea, it just grew over time.”

This year was the first time the pair had entered, and they were over the moon to have taken out the Best Rural Garden.

The couple have different tastes in plants to a certain extent, often taking better care of their favourites while leaving their better half to care of their own.

Mrs Heck is particularly fond of her bromeliads and the colour they bring, while Trevor enjoys watching his trees grow over the years - particularly his grass trees which are currently in full bloom.

Their tip for budding green thumbs was to work with what you have, and use existing plants to your advantage.

Check out some photos of their garden below:

