Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A man was asleep in his bedroom when police showed up at his Laidley Heights home, armed with a search warrant (file image).
A man was asleep in his bedroom when police showed up at his Laidley Heights home, armed with a search warrant (file image).
Crime

First time offender asleep at home when police front for raid

Ali Kuchel
7th Dec 2020 8:30 AM | Updated: 14th Dec 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LACHLAN Jones was asleep in his bedroom when police showed up at his Laidley Heights home, armed with a search warrant at 9.30am.

They found three different types of drugs, plus a bong, when they searched his home on September 2.

Appearing before the Gatton Magistrates Court on November 11, for three charges of possessing a dangerous drug, and one for possessing utensils that had been used.

He had Alprazolam (Xanax), diazepam and cannabis in his possession.

After police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor read out the facts, Jones pleaded guilty.

Representing himself, Jones said he was unable to work as he had epilepsy, and had not been given the clear.

He also said he was on Centrelink payments.

Magistrate Graham Lee said Jones’ case had been adjourned three times.

“You’ve come before the court with no history, but it’s not the earliest possible plea,” he said.

Jones was convicted and fined $600, with no conviction recorded.

 

gatton magistrates court
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Severe storms could bring heatwave to end

        Premium Content Severe storms could bring heatwave to end

        Weather The end is in sight for a heatwave that has scorched Queensland for more than a week, with possible severe thunderstorms to bring a cooler change this week.

        Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Premium Content Scorcher to top 47C before massive 16C temp drop

        Weather Queensland to receive cool change following heatwave

        TOPS: Best agent reveals how rental market is boosting tenant quality

        Premium Content TOPS: Best agent reveals how rental market is boosting tenant...

        Property A property manager has revealed how they are improving the quality of tenant in...

        Dog rescue centre PAWtrolling for new volunteers

        Premium Content Dog rescue centre PAWtrolling for new volunteers

        Pets & Animals If you have a spare couple of ours, we have found the PAWfect volunteer job.