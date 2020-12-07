First time offender asleep at home when police front for raid

A man was asleep in his bedroom when police showed up at his Laidley Heights home, armed with a search warrant (file image).

LACHLAN Jones was asleep in his bedroom when police showed up at his Laidley Heights home, armed with a search warrant at 9.30am.

They found three different types of drugs, plus a bong, when they searched his home on September 2.

Appearing before the Gatton Magistrates Court on November 11, for three charges of possessing a dangerous drug, and one for possessing utensils that had been used.

He had Alprazolam (Xanax), diazepam and cannabis in his possession.

After police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor read out the facts, Jones pleaded guilty.

Representing himself, Jones said he was unable to work as he had epilepsy, and had not been given the clear.

He also said he was on Centrelink payments.

Magistrate Graham Lee said Jones’ case had been adjourned three times.

“You’ve come before the court with no history, but it’s not the earliest possible plea,” he said.

Jones was convicted and fined $600, with no conviction recorded.