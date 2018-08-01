First place is on the cards for Queensland team

GOOD HAND: Spencer Hamson is representing Queensland at the National Youth Bridge Championships in Hobart this week.

BRIDGE: It's all hands on decks for Spencer Hamson and his Queensland teammates as they compete at the National Youth Bridge Championships in Hobart this week.

The 22-year-old Toogoolawah card player will be competing against the best players in the country at the week-long competition, but is confident he and his Queensland teammates can make us proud.

"I'd like to win, but top three would be nice,” Hamson said before the event.

Six youth players will represent our state at the national competition, and Hamson said they would be swapping partners throughout the week.

While he has the skill to back up his confidence, Hamson is a relative newcomer to the sport - having only started playing competitively a little more than a year ago when a bridge club started at the Toogoolawah Hotel.

"I've just always enjoyed playing cards... I enjoy the challenge.” Hamson said.

Helping him represent Queensland is a $300 bursary from Somerset Regional Council as part of their Community Assistance Grants Program.

Somerset Regional Council mayor Graeme Lehmann said the council was pleased to be able to offer the assistance to members of the community.

"I commend all of council's successful excellence bursary applicants for following their dreams and excelling in an area of field they are passionate about.” Cr Lehmann said.