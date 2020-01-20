Menu
A house in Sydney Street, Ayr is fully engulfed in flames. Photo: Mikayla Mayoh
FIRST PHOTOS: Man unaccounted for as house burns

by MIKAYLA MAYOH, CAS GARVEY
20th Jan 2020 10:15 AM
Fire and rescue crews have arrived at the scene of a fire south of Townsville, where a set of units are fully engulfed and threatening neighbouring properties.

The property was "well involved" by fire when crews arrived, and neighbours are being evacuated for safety as crews work to extinguish the blaze.

Initial reports are an elderly resident lives inside and cannot be located.

The house is well involved.
A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said they received a triple-0 call about 9am, with crews arriving four minutes later.

"Four crews arrived to find the building well involved, it looks like it's two flats and crews have gone in with breathing apparatus to fight the fire internally," she said

