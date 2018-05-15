First mental health expo kicks off in Gatton

EXPO EXHIBITORS: Laidley's Station View Wellness Centre Mental Health Psychotherapist Dr Carolyn Perry, owner Graham Evans and Holistic Healer and Massage Therapist Kaye Fainges will offer information and services.

A FREE EXPOSITION focussed entirely on improving and maintaining mental health and wellbeing will kick off in Gatton tomorrow.

Hosted by the Lockyer Community Centre, the first Mental Health and Community Connections Expo will showcase a myriad of exhibitors and service providers who will offer information and answer questions about finding the best pathways to staying mentally healthy.

Among the exhibitors will be Dementia Australia, Station View Wellness Centre, Cares Qld/NDIS, Mylestones Employment, Eastern Access Community Health (EACH), Downs Industry Schools Co-Op (DISCO), Able Australia, Headspace Ipswich, Save A Horse Australia (SAHA), Fresh Start Professional Health care, Gatton Lapidary Club, Aftercare Partners in Recovery and the Lockyer Community Centre.

The Lockyer Community Centre's Sunita Flockhart said the expo was about promoting activities that enhance mental, physical, social and spiritual wellbeing.

"Mental illness affects any age and culture not just the aged community,” Ms Flockhart said.

"This is an opportunity for people to make connections with a number of local service providers and encourage help-seeking and self-care.

"Good mental health helps you enjoy life and cope with problems and should run hand in hand with improving physical health.”

The expo is aimed at creating more awareness of the services available for people possibly suffering from mental illness.

"There's a free sausage sizzle, free information from 13 great exhibitors, free give-aways so drop in and join us for lunch and a chat,” she said.

Among the expo exhibitors will be Laidley's Station View Wellness Centre, who offer counselling, meditation, reiki, massage and energy healing.

The expo runs from 11am- 2pm on Thursday, at the Gatton Shire Hall at 42 North St, Gatton.