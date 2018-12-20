Aladdin remake slammed: ‘Cheap panto’

Your first look at the live-action Aladdin.

Your first look at the live-action Aladdin.

Disney fans are fuming after seeing the first look at the live action Aladdin.

The first image from the reboot of the classic 1992 cartoon, which appears on Entertainment Weekly, features Will Smith as the Genie and newbies Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princes Jasmine.

But the cover hasn't gone down well with fans of the original, who have declared it "looks like a panto".

Your first look at the live-action Aladdin.

Taking to Twitter to discuss it, one fan wrote: "Quite bold of Disney to remake Aladdin as an actual panto."

Another remarked: "This looks like it's a cheap ass panto version of Aladdin!!!!"

While another added: "This is so bad. So much worse than Belle and her basic yellow dress. Aladdin looks like trash. Someone call Disney."

Will Smith as Aladdin looks like that dude from Mortal Kombat movie! pic.twitter.com/tGhrGyOVjC — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) December 19, 2018

Smith himself confirmed on Instagram that the Genie will in fact be blue for much of the film - a CGI process that's still being finalised:

Will Smith confirms that the version of Genie seen on the @EW cover is the Genie in 'human/disguise form,' and that his character will be mostly CGI in #Aladdin



(via Will Smith | Instagram & @sheilaslalaland)pic.twitter.com/59pdidzJ7W — Fandom (@getFANDOM) December 19, 2018

Director Guy Ritchie finished shooting in January but the cast were called back to London in August to reshoot scenes after studio execs watched an early cut.

The Sun revealed that bosses were not pleased with what they saw and decided elements should be reshot.

Additional non-white actors were called in after criticism that white extras were wearing make-up to play Middle Eastern characters.

A movie insider said: "Disney wasn't massively impressed with the first draft and had its cast return to London to reshoot parts of the movie.

The 1992 cartoon was a massive hit.

"They are eager for it to do as well as last year's Beauty And The Beast, which made over $1 billion at the box office. They want it to be respectful and feel authentic, so they cast more Middle Eastern extras for crowd scenes.

"Will Smith also came back for the reshoots because they decided to expand his role as the Genie. Now they are a lot more confident with what they have."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.