Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Property

First look at Coast’s epic new mega mansion

by ANDREW POTTS
10th Aug 2020 6:26 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

PLANS have been unveiled for a waterfront mega mansion on the Gold Coast.

A development application has been filed by Anthony and Katarina Puljich to redevelop a 4118 sqm site at Carrara on the Nerang River.

The Giant mansion planned for Maryland Avenue, Carrara . Picture: Supplied
The Giant mansion planned for Maryland Avenue, Carrara . Picture: Supplied


The existing house on Maryland Ave will be demolished and replaced by the giant 11m tall house, which is laden with incredible luxury features, including a cinema, sauna, tennis court and pool overlooking the river.

According to plans filed with council by the dentist, the house will have six bedrooms and two garages with room for up to six cars.

It is planned for a site on Maryland Avenue, Carrara. Picture: Supplied
It is planned for a site on Maryland Avenue, Carrara. Picture: Supplied


It's not the first time Mr and Mrs Puljich have eyed off such a project.

In January 2014 the couple spent $1.4 million on a home in Admiralty Drive, which they planned to knock down before building their dream home.

The house would overlook the river. Picture: Supplied
The house would overlook the river. Picture: Supplied

City planning boss Cr Cameron Caldwell welcomed the application, saying urban renewal was a critical part of the Gold Coast.

"These parts of our city continue to attract major investment and this city is becoming famous for its impressive residential housing," he said.

Anthony Puljich and Katarina Puljich. Photo: Richard Gosling
Anthony Puljich and Katarina Puljich. Photo: Richard Gosling

Originally published as First look at Coast's epic new mega mansion

The house’s entrance. Picture: Supplied
The house’s entrance. Picture: Supplied
editors picks gold coast mansion property redevelopment

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NAMED: Lockyer, Somerset mums behaving badly

        Premium Content NAMED: Lockyer, Somerset mums behaving badly

        Crime Dodgy gardening, petrol drive offs, casually burning down someone else’s home shifting the blame: This is what some mums have been up to.

        Child spots thieves stealing bikes from shed

        Premium Content Child spots thieves stealing bikes from shed

        Crime Police are investigating a case involving four motorbikes that were stolen from two...

        Land buy up, amalgamations to cut future council costs

        Premium Content Land buy up, amalgamations to cut future council costs

        Council News The council will look to cut costs, and allow for future development through buying...

        Why council looks to go cashless at visitor info centres

        Premium Content Why council looks to go cashless at visitor info centres

        Business COUNCILLORS will vote this week whether to go cashless, or not, at their visitor...