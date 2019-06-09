First harvest for veggie garden

FRESH VEG: Brenton Manning and Bree Sauer prepare to harvest the first crop from their veggie garden.

FRESH VEG: Brenton Manning and Bree Sauer prepare to harvest the first crop from their veggie garden. Dominic Elsome

AFTER buying a house together in Gatton, Bree Sauer and Brenton Manning decided to get stuck into the yard and make their first ever veggie patch.

Only in its early stages, the garden is producing potatoes, bok choi, silverbeet, choi sum, corn, strawberries and tomatoes.

Neither Bree nor Brenton had grown veggies before but, building a 4mx5m garden bed, they went in full steam ahead.

The garden was a long time coming, the pair having worked on the soil since before Christmas.

"My partner built a three-tiered garden bed all by himself,” Bree said.

"That was the roughest soil ever to dig through. We had to get an excavator in.”

She said they began turning the ground, working cow manure through it and leaving it for a couple of months.

"All of a sudden, we had this gorgeous soil that we could do something with,” she said.

The pair got planting and, before long, took their first harvest.

"It was only last week that we tested our potatoes but we pulled them too soon,” she said.

"They were a bit too small but they were delicious nontheless.”

She said it wouldn't have been possible to create the garden without advice from Brenton's parents.

"Doug and Maggie have their own great veggie patch that inspired us to create our own in Gatton,” she said.

Agronomist Gregory Teske said for backyard vegie gardens, planting flowers could help fend off pests.

"There are certain types that can attract beneficials,” Mr Teske said.

"The beneficiaries can repel natural pests.”