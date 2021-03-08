One of the most prominent talking points of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exclusive chat with Oprah had to be the importance of their son, Archie.

And viewers were offered their first glimpse of the growing boy in months, with the young royal looking bigger and more playful than ever.

The first glimpse of Archie in months. Picture: CBS

During the interview, Harry says life now has a sense of freedom he's never experienced - one of his favourite things is taking Archie on the back of his bicycle, the sort of sweet, simple pleasure he says he was never given as a child.

Now pregnant with their second child - a daughter - the wellbeing of their kids is their top priority, something that was revealed to be a huge issue while Meghan and Harry were still senior royals.

One of the most explosive claims is Meghan revealing it was the palace who didn't want her and Prince Harry's son, Archie, to have any royal title and it was an issue of race.

Meghan explained that when she fell pregnant and things started going badly for her, she realised she needed help and more security.

Archie’s safety is Meghan and Harry’s number one priority. Picture: CBS

"I had been asking the institution for help for a long time … after we had gotten back from our Australia tour which was about a year before that and we talked about when things really started to turn and we knew we weren't being protected, it was during that part of our pregnancy that I began to understand what our continued reality was going to look like.

"And that was when they were saying they didn't want him to be a prince or a princess, which would be different from protocol, and that he wasn't going to receive security. It was really hard. He wasn't going to receive security. This went on for our last few months of my pregnancy."

Meghan went on to explain how it was the potential of Archie's skin colour being dark that also seemed to be a problem.

"I can give you an honest answer. In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin is going to be when he's born."

Harry insisted that he was ‘trapped’ in the royal family. Picture: CBS

Oprah is momentarily speechless. "What? What? Who is having that conversation with you?"

Meghan says she won't reveal who had the conversation: "I think that would be very damaging to them. That was relayed to me, that was Harry's conversations with family." Meghan says it's safe to assume the concern among some royals was her mixed race child could be "too dark".

Oprah asks Harry about that shocking royal question before Archie's birth, about how dark-skinned he would be. Harry's reluctant to share much more than Meghan already has.

"That conversation I'm never going to share," says Harry. "I was shocked."

Meghan continued: "The idea of our son not being safe, and the idea of the first member of colour in this family not being titled in the same way that other grandchildren would be - you know the other piece of that is this convention is that when you're the grandchild of the monarch (when Prince Charles becomes King), automatically Archie and our next baby would become prince or princess … It's not their right to take it away … They wanted to change that convention, for Archie. I mean, why?"

It was never Harry or Meghan's decision to make Archie have any royal titles, but Meghan knew that he would be more protected if he had one.

Originally published as First glimpse of Archie in months